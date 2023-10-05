Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says White Bear Lake officers justified in returning fire after officer wounded in January shooting

Criminal charges won’t be filed against officers who shot at a man after he opened fire and wounded a White Bear Lake police officer when they attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office determined that White Bear Lake police officers were justified in their use of force.

The man who opened fire on police, Daniel Loren Holmgren, Jr., pleaded guilty to the shooting and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The incident happened on Jan. 24, 2023, when law enforcement tried to arrest Holmgren on an outstanding felony warrant.

Police announced themselves to Holmgren, who was locked inside his bedroom at the time. Holmgren then fired through the door, striking Officer Ryan Sheak.

The criminal complaint states that Sheak suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his leg, stomach and pelvis. Police returned fire and then retreated from the apartment.

None of the shots fired by officers struck Holmgren and he was arrested after a standoff without any injuries.

A memo from Ramsey County Attorney John Choi states that he agrees the use of force by officers was legally justified.

