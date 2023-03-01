Road to recovery for White Bear Lake police officer shot on duty

White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak was treated and released from the hospital back in February after being shot while on duty.

Dozens of supporters and well-wishers waited in the cold for the moment Sheak and his family walked out, where he was met with applause, and many hugs.

“I was so thankful, I was very overwhelmed, with just emotions,” Sheak said in his first interview after the shooting.

Back on Jan. 24, law enforcement went to a White Bear Lake apartment complex near Interstate 694 trying to arrest a man on a felony warrant.

The man police were after allegedly opened fire with a gun, striking officer Sheak multiple times in his midsection, according to the department.

White Bear Lake police officer Ryan Sheak. (White Bear Lake Police Department)

In the days since, Sheak said he often thinks about his fellow officers at the scene who are dealing with what played out that night.

“It makes me want to reach out to them to make sure they are doing good, not so concerned about myself to be honest, we are definitely a team and a family, we go through it together,” Sheak said.

He’s a six-year veteran of the White Bear Lake Police Department, working in the community where he was raised and attended high school.

The Front Line Foundation helps families of fallen law enforcement, first responders, and Minnesota National Guard in their time of need.

Sheak is on the board of the foundation, which is based in St. Louis Park.

The foundation has since helped fundraise for officer Sheak and his family.

“I just want to let people know, thank you, we’re just so grateful,” Sheak said. “We’ve been getting care packages, to letters, from people from coast-to-coast.”

Sheak said there are many doctors’ visits and therapy ahead on his road to recovery.

“For me I’m a glass half full type of guy, I stay pretty positive,” Sheak said.

The ultimate goal, he said. is to put on the police uniform again.

“For me it’s eye on the prize, that’s getting back to work, and getting back with my co-workers, my peers, and just do what I love to do,” Sheak said.

Last week, Sheak was honored at the Minnesota Wild Hometown Heroes hockey game.