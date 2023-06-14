Man pleads guilty to attempted murder, assault in shooting of White Bear Lake officer

A man who was accused of shooting a police officer in White Bear Lake in January has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, was originally charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree assault. He pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge and three of the assault charges.

As part of the plea deal, all the sentences will be served concurrently, and one count of first-degree assault will be dismissed, as will a 2021 domestic assault case, according to court documents.

As previously reported, on Jan. 24, officers went to Holmgren’s home to arrest him for a felony domestic assault charge after he had missed his court date.

According to court documents, Holmgren stayed in his bedroom with the door closed. He was hostile toward officers and threatened to shoot them.

A family member told Holmgren why the officers were there, but Holmgren refused to come out of his room and stated that he was “ready to die.”

He then shot through the door multiple times, hitting Officer Ryan Sheak in the leg, stomach and pelvis, court documents said. This forced officers to retreat and caused a standoff that lasted several hours before Holmgren was arrested.

Sheak was brought to the hospital and recovered from his wounds.

