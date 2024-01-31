Minneapolis teachers to rally over contract talks at end of school day

The first Walkout Wednesday of the year will be held at 3:30 p.m. and comes as union leaders hope to get a deal hammered out within a week.

Members of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) are set to demonstrate Wednesday in what they’re calling “Walkout Wednesday,” which will be held at the end of the school day over ongoing contract talks.

MFT officials filed for state mediation in December, hoping contracts would be wrapped up before the new superintendent, Lisa Styles-Adams, takes office next Monday.

However, MFT leaders say it seems unlikely that will happen at this point after meeting with the district for 10 negotiation sessions and their contract having been expired for nearly seven months.

The union – which represents both teachers and education support professionals – is asking for a 16% increase over the next two years, saying it’s vital to keeping and filling jobs.

The MFT is one of more than 20 unions of educators which filed for mediation in 2023.

Negotiations come two years after Minneapolis teachers went on strike for weeks in 2022.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, that strike lasted from March 8 through March 25, keeping students out of the classroom for 14 days. Following a ratification vote, teachers returned to classrooms on March 28 and students returned the following day.

Due to the strike, school days were extended by 42 minutes after spring break, and the final day of school was moved to June 24.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the district for comment and will update this article when – or if – one is received.