Man handed prison sentence for criminal vehicular homicide, fleeing police charges

A man charged with criminal vehicular homicide and fleeing police for two separate incidents in Minneapolis has been ordered to spend time in prison.

Court documents show Presley Aaron Peltier, 28, was sentenced for the two cases during a simultaneous hearing early Monday morning. There, Judge Juan Hoyos sentenced Peltier to spend six and a half years in prison for the death of 55-year-old Andrew William Hyde, to be served concurrently with a 17-month prison sentence for one count of fleeing police in a vehicle.

He was given 496 days of credit for time served, and charges involving obstruction, fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, and first-degree property damage were dismissed. Peltier must also pay more than $46,000 in restitution.

Hyde was killed after Peltier hit him with a stolen SUV at the intersection of Washington and 22nd avenues north on July 18, 2023. Peltier was charged with Hyde’s death in late September 2023.

Those charges were filed a few weeks after prosecutors accused Peltier of assault, obstruction, property damage and fleeing police after officers found him slumped over in a vehicle on the 3600 block of 42nd Street East.

“Andrew Hyde was enjoying driving his prized 1964 Chevrolet Impala convertible on a sunny July day when he was killed by Mr. Peltier in another tragic instance of reckless driving,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family. In both of these incidents, Mr. Peltier showed blatant disregard for the safety of those around him and he is being held accountable.”