1 man dead after his car was hit by stolen Hyundai in Minneapolis

One person is dead after a car crash in Minneapolis on Tuesday night, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a crash with injuries.

The press release states that authorities determined that a stolen Hyundai had hit a second vehicle at the intersection.

A man in his 40’s who was driving the car that got hit, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) with life-threatening injuries. The man later died at the hospital, according to law enforcement.

A woman, who was a passenger in the stolen Hyundai, was brought to HCMC with a non-life-threatening injury. The driver of the stolen Hyundai was not on the scene when officers arrived.

The Minneapolis Police Forensic Division and MPD traffic investigators responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

No arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim at a later time.