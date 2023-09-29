Man accused of dragging MPD officer charged in deadly hit-and-run

A suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Minneapolis over the summer has now been formally charged.

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Presley Aaron Peltier on Friday with criminal vehicular homicide for the July 18 crash that killed 55-year-old Andrew William Hyde.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North.

Court documents state first responders found Hyde had been ejected from his vehicle and the driver of a Hyundai Tuscon that was stolen two days earlier had run away.

Surveillance video showed Hyde was stopped at a stop sign and, as he turned onto Washington Avenue, was hit by the Hyundai, which was going a high rate of speed.

The passenger in the Hyundai told officers that Peltier had been driving, and DNA testing later tied Peltier to the vehicle, too, according to charging documents.

Peltier is also charged with assault and property damage in a separate case where he allegedly dragged a Minneapolis police officer. He is scheduled to have a court hearing in that case on Tuesday.

His first court appearance in the criminal vehicular homicide case hasn’t yet been set.

Peltier faces up to 10 years in jail on the criminal vehicular homicide case.