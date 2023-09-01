Man charged for dragging Minneapolis police officer

A man accused of dragging a Minneapolis police officer while fleeing last week has now been formally charged.

Friday, Hennepin County prosecutors charged 27-year-old Presley Aaron Peltier with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, obstructing the legal process, fleeing police and first-degree property damage. He’s also now charged with another count of fleeing police and receiving stolen property in connection to events in the past week.

Minneapolis Police says officers had been looking for Peltier in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on July 18 at the intersection of Washington Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North. That crash killed 55-year-old Andrew William Hyde. Peltier hasn’t yet been charged in that case.

However, on Aug. 26, officers found Peltier slumped over in a vehicle in the 3600 block of 42nd Street East. When officers yelled, “Minneapolis Police, you’re under arrest,” Peltier immediately started fighting officers and trying to flee, charging documents state.

After a brief struggle, Peltier put the vehicle in gear and started driving away, dragging an officer who was still in the door of the vehicle for five to 10 feet, the criminal complaint states.

The vehicle then struck the apartment complex it was parked in front of before Peltier drove off. The officer suffered a sprained elbow and some numbness in two fingers but was otherwise reported to be okay.

Three days later, officers saw Peltier’s stolen vehicle near 18th Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North but the vehicle again fled when officers tried to stop it.

Then, on Aug. 30, court documents state that police tried to stop a vehicle near 31st Street East and 21st Avenue South but the vehicle fled. Officers saw Peltier was the driver and found the vehicle a short time later near 57th Street East and Standish Avenue. Peltier was found nearby and was arrested.

Authorities say additional charges may be filed in the coming days.

As of now, Peltier is set to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday and faces up to five years in jail on each of the obstruction, property damage and stolen property charges, and up to three years in jail on each of the assault and fleeing police charges.