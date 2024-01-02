Man convicted of murdering 17-year-old to be sentenced Tuesday

Augustus Sirleaf, 20, is one of two people charged for the death of 17-year-old Yaseen Thomas Johnson.

A man who has pleaded guilty to murdering a 17-year-old Albertville boy who was going to buy a pair of shoes in a Plymouth parking lot is expected to be sentenced Tuesday.

Augustus Sirleaf, 20, is one of two people charged for the death of 17-year-old Yaseen Thomas Johnson.

Court documents say Johnson and a friend met up with Sirleaf and Hans Madave to buy a pair of shoes on the 9700 block of 37th Place North just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. A witness told police the two men got in the car, where Johnson took a look at the shoes. Johnson decided he liked them and paid. However, Sirleaf told Johnson to give him the shoes back.

Johnson resisted, and Sirleaf then shot him, according to documents.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Johnson died at the scene, and police searched for the suspects. Days after the shooting, police said Sirleaf turned himself in.

Sirleaf was subsequently charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

In January of 2023, police said Madave turned himself in, and was charged with the same crimes.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden has previously spoken about the case, calling Yaseen’s death “tragic” and not something any of the department’s staff will ever forget.

As previously reported, Sirleaf made a deal with prosecutors last November, with one count of second-degree murder expected to be dismissed in exchange for a guilty plea to the other murder charge. Sirleaf is expected to get a 23-year sentence.

Court records show Sirleaf’s hearing will begin at 11 a.m. Check back for updates.

Meanwhile, court records show Madave – who also took a plea deal in November – has a sentencing scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10. His deal, if approved, would be a sentence of 12-15 years in prison.