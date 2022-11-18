2nd suspect in fatal Plymouth shooting arrested, 1 still sought

A day after police asked for help in finding two suspects in a fatal Plymouth shooting, one has been arrested.

According to Plymouth police, Augustus Matthew Sirleaf Jr. turned himself in Thursday night. He was then booked for probable cause murder.

Police are still trying to find another suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hans Madave, from New Hope. Additionally, the gun used in the shooting hasn’t been recovered.

Yaseen Thomas Johnson, of Albertville, was found dead in a vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. Monday in the 9700 block of 37th Place North.

In addition to Sirleaf, an 18-year-old was arrested in Golden Valley earlier this week in connection to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding Madave’s whereabouts is asked to call Plymouth police at 763-509-5177.