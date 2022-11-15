Boy dead, 2 sought after Plymouth shooting

Plymouth police are asking for your help in finding two people who are suspected of being involved in a shooting that left a boy dead Monday.

According to Plymouth police, officers were called to the 9700 block of 37th Place North just before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a boy who had been shot inside of a vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene. His name and age haven’t been released as of this publishing.

While police say they’re searching for two people who may have been involved and left the scene, they didn’t immediately give a description of the two suspects, or which direction they headed.

No information was immediately provided on what led up to the shooting.

(KSTP-TV)

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call police at 763-509-5177.