Kingsbury’s parents given custody of her kids, Fravel denied parenting time

The parents of Madeline Kingsbury have been granted temporary sole custody of her two children, according to court records.

A Winona County judge granted the children’s maternal grandparents legal and physical custody of the kids, who are 2 and 5, while ordering the children’s father, Adam Fravel, temporarily have no parenting time.

Fravel was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in June in connection with the disappearance and death of Madeline Kingsbury.

The judge also called for a Guardian ad Litem for the children, which is a third-party person who works to serve the children’s best interests.

During the hearing, a representative for Kingsbury’s parents informed the court of their intention to file a Termination of Parental Rights Petition for Fravel. In the court documents, the judge recommended that the permanent custody of the Kingsbury children be decided after Fravel’s criminal proceedings.

