Hastings, state leaders to host community meeting Thursday on PFAS in drinking water

Hastings community members are invited to attend a meeting Thursday evening to have their questions answered about the forever chemicals in the city’s drinking water.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last month, five of the city’s six wells were found to have PFAS levels above the newly established national limits for the so-called “forever chemicals.” The city previously said its PFAS levels did not exceed MDH guideline levels until the new EPA limit took effect.

Members of the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will give presentations with recent water testing results.

RELATED: Homeowner’s guide to filtering out PFAS from water supply

Thursday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Hastings High School.

Much of Minnesota’s PFAS contamination has been linked to 3M facilities in the east metro. In 2018, the state reached an $850 million settlement with the company to clean up PFAS from the water supply. As part of a settlement that was finalized this year, 3M will pay another $10 billion to water utilities across the country.

Hastings says the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and 3M are working together to understand the connection between groundwater contamination and the Mississippi River, a step that could allow the city to access state settlement funds.

RELATED: Entire Mississippi River within Minnesota borders to be sampled as part of new initiative

RELATED: “More plastic generated globally, now more than ever.” A bill in the legislature aims to change how Minnesota disposes of its waste