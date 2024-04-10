Hastings: 5 municipal wells have PFAS levels above federal levels for allowable drinking water

New federal limits on the presence of “forever chemicals” in drinking water mean nearly all of Hastings’ wells are above allowable levels.

The announcement came as the Biden administration set a first-ever federal limit on the presence of per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, more commonly known as PFAS, in drinking water.

PFAS are artificial chemicals used when manufacturing consumer products. They don’t break down in the environment and can be harmful to humans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the chemicals can lead to an increase in cholesterol, changes in liver enzymes and pregnancy complications. They’re also linked to some types of cancer.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday placed limits on six of the most common PFAS. The Minnesota Department of Health informed Hastings officials that five of the city’s six municipal wells exceed that threshold.

The city said its PFAS levels did not exceed MDH guideline levels until the new EPA limit took effect.

“The levels of these contaminants remain the same in the Hastings water supply, but the threshold limit has now been lower,” the city said in a news release.

A community meeting will be held within the next 30 days to discuss the next steps.

According to MDH data, 22 water systems in 17 Minnesota cities currently exceed the EPA’s new PFAS standards, affecting roughly 310,000 people.

Much of Minnesota’s PFAS contamination has been linked to 3M facilities in the east metro. In 2018, the state reached an $850 million settlement with the company to clean up PFAS from the water supply. As part of a settlement that was finalized this year, 3M will pay another $10 billion to water utilities across the country.

Hastings says the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and 3M are working together to understand the connection between groundwater contamination and the Mississippi River, a step that could allow the city to access state settlement funds.

The city is building three new water treatment plants over the next few years at an estimated cost of $68.9 million. While Hastings has yet to secure all of the funding, it has submitted the project to be included in a state bonding bill and will apply federal Community Project Funding money when it becomes available. City officials will also consider increasing water rates.