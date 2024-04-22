MPCA to announce new water quality initiative on Monday morning

This comes after the so-called forever chemicals were found in 17 cities.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is set to make an announcement regarding a new water quality initiative on Monday, just in time for Earth Day.

This comes just days after the agency found “forever chemicals” spreading through drinking water in the Twin Cities metro. Chemicals were found in 22 water systems in 17 cities, with a lot of the contamination being linked to 3M.

MPCA officials describe the initiative as a “transformative” project and will announce it at Hidden Falls Regional Park along the Mississippi River.

While 3M is paying billions of dollars to help clean up the chemicals, the MPCA adds it looks like chemicals will spread in the next decades from the St. Croix River, drift toward Woodbury and Afton, Lake Elmo and Maplewood.

The Minnesota Well Owners Association says filters can be installed right under your kitchen sink. Experts say the best kind of filter is granulated active charcoal, which is about the size of a water softener.

“So, this would go on your water system before it goes to any of your faucets, sinks, showers or anything like that, so it’s treated as it comes into the house, not as it’s being used,” said Dave Schulenberg, the Executive Director for the Minnesota Water Well Association.

Monday’s announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Check back for updates.

