Family of missing Eagan man continues search 1 year later

Monday marks one year since 23-year-old Bryce Borca went missing.

Borca, of Eagan, was last seen around 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2022.

Investigators learned a Lyft driver dropped him off near Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road, about two miles from his apartment.

He then called friends and shared his location with them, which showed he was walking home the wrong way. However, the call ended abruptly, leading them to believe his phone died.

Local, state and federal officials have searched more than 1,000 acres for Borca, but he hasn’t been found.

Borca’s family issued the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS regarding the ongoing search:

“It’s been one year since we lost our sweet Bryce. One year. Some days it feels like 10 years and other days it feels like 10 weeks. It’s strange how the mind works.

Bryce, we love you more than life itself. We miss you in every way. We miss that smile. We miss your sweetness, your kindness and your ability to make everyone around you feel better. Even though you may not be here, our close relationship with you continues to grow. You, Logan and Kaly are the last things we think about before we fall asleep and the first things when we wake. And every minute in between.

We never thought we would be celebrating the life of a child before our own. Then the unimaginable happens and life changes forever. Losing a child is the hardest loss there is. The pain never retreats. AT times it might dull for an hour or two, but the hole in our hearts will be there forever. It is our hope that someday that hole becomes less jagged.

The last year has been the hardest year of our lives. We are not the same people we were a year ago. so many things have changed. As people who are planful of our lives, this was not in the plan. But it’s clear the plan is not ours to execute on. It’s in God’s hands.

Through the darkness, however, some light has shone through the last year. We have seen and been part of so many good things. We have reconnected with old best friends. We have become closer with Bryce’s friends. We have made new lifelong friends experiencing the same heartache of losing a child. We have met some of the amazing teachers Bryce worked with and heard stories and have letters from the children he spent his days with. These are priceless and bring us so much joy. We have seen thousands help us search for answers. Perfect strangers have reached out to share their thoughts and prayers. And finally, we have started a foundation in Bryce’s name to help other parents and families find peace and comfort through their darkest times. Some have called it “putting purpose into pain.” and that feels just as good as it sounds. A thousand people have already either participated in a golf event honoring Bryce or donated to help others. It’s amazing to witness the good in people when priorities shift.

We have deep love and appreciation for our family and closest friends and couldn’t have made it through the last year without them. Thank you. We love you all.

Thank you to the Eagan Police Department, county and state authorities, and the search groups that continue to help us find answers. Finally, thank you to the people we may not even know who continue to think about Bryce and send us their thoughts and prayers.

We pray and hope that another year will not go by without answers. We love you Bryce today and forever.

Until we see you again…”

Troy and Carina Borca