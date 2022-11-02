Ground search suspended for missing Eagan man

Police have announced they are no longer doing a ground search for an Eagan man who went missing this past weekend.

According to Eagan police, they are continuing to search for information to help them find 23-year-old Bryce Borca, however, the search conducted near the Minnesota River has been suspended.

No volunteers are currently needed, police said.

As previously reported, a search had been done earlier this week by police and community members, which reached numbers in the hundreds.

Borca was last seen leaving the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. He was wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, a black tie, black pants and white sneakers at the time he was last seen.

Borca’s family released the following statement Tuesday:

This is an incredibly difficult time for us and our main focus is finding our son. Our family would like to thank everyone involved in the search for Bryce, including the Eagan Police Department, county special operations, our friends, family and countless volunteers. We are so very grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community, and we pray for Bryce’s safe return. The Borca Family

Anyone with information on Borca’s whereabouts is asked to call Eagan Police Detective Coulson at 651-675-5876 or Bryan Hughes at 651-675-5827.