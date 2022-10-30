Police search for missing man in Eagan, neighbors asked to check surveillance cameras

Authorities in Eagan are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 23-year-old man.

Police say that Bryce Borca was last seen leaving the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Early Monday afternoon, police asked residents who live south of Lone Oak Road, west of Pilot Knob Road and north of Silver Bell Road to check any outside security cameras you may have for information that would help with their investigation. Police are specifically interested in the hours of 2-4 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Bryce was wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants and white sneakers. Police say he was also wearing a black tie.

Eagan Police searched the area of Highway 13 and Yankee Doodle Road with the help of multiple other law enforcement agencies Sunday afternoon. Another search was done Monday, with hundreds of people showing up to help.

HAPPENING NOW: A massive search is underway in Eagan for 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Police say that he was last seen leaving the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. If you know anything about his whereabouts call Eagan Police @KSTP pic.twitter.com/cS5MzVmfw3 — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) October 31, 2022

Anyone with information on Bryce’s whereabouts is asked to call Eagan Police Detective Coulson at 651-675-5876 or Bryan Hughes at 651-675-5827.

At this time, Eagan Police are requesting no more assistance in helping search for Bryce Borca. We will update this post if we do need more people – thank you! — Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) October 31, 2022