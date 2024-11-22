Every vote counts — recount results are in for a city council seat in Crystal that was separated by a single vote

A recount on Thursday has ended with the same results — a razor-thin difference from Election Day for a city council seat in Crystal.

Running for Ward 3 was current council member John Budziszewski, seeking a fourth term, and resident Wade Girard.

Initially, election results had Budziszewski with 1,129 votes — exactly one vote more than Girard, who got 1,128 votes. Girard requested a recount, as is allowed by law.

Thursday’s recount results showed the exact same votes for each candidate as tallied after polls closed on election night.

A special city council meeting took place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to declare Budziszewski as the winner of Ward 3, retaining his seat by one vote, as well as declare the other local election races, including three other city council seats and mayor.

The elected candidates will start their new, four-year teams on Jan. 7, 2025.

