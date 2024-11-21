Recount for Minnesota House race underway in Scott County

Ballots will be recounted by hand on Thursday to determine the winner of a Minnesota House race, which is currently separated by just 14 votes.

If the results stand, democratic incumbent representative Brad Tabke is set to take the seat for District 54A, over republican challenger, Aaron Paul.

The recount began at 8:30 a.m. in rooms 166 and 167 at the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee. It is open to the public, and many voters – as well as the candidates – are hoping to have a closer look at who officially won the race.

Back on Election Night, Tabke led Paul, but then results changed, which showed Paul had a 360-vote lead with 100% of all precincts reporting. However, minutes later, the Secretary of State’s website zeroed out all the results. Scott County officials say an upload error made it appear all precinct results were in when it wasn’t the case.

The county is also investigating after the elections manager identified a discrepancy in the count of ballots: 21 more absentee records than ballots were counted in the city of Shakopee. The next step is Thursday’s recount.

Another race for the Minnesota House of Representatives will have a recount, but that won’t be happening until next week. That will be for Democrat Dan Wolgamott and Republican Sue Ek House, who are battling for 14B in Sherburne County. Depending on the outcome of both races, the Minnesota House could be tied with 67 republicans and democrats.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will be monitoring Thursday’s recount, and will update this article when the results are in. Click here for more information about the post-election process.