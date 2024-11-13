2 MN House races face recounts, election officials try to clear up confusion

When there is confusion and computer errors in election races decided by big margins, few people take notice. When confusion and computer errors occur in very close races, everyone seems to notice.

“Sherburne County intends to conduct hand recounts of votes in select races, at the County’s expense, to confirm the accuracy of election results,” Sherburne County election officials said in a statement. “Contrary to circulating rumors, no votes were “lost” and none were “found.” All ballots cast in the General Election were properly and legally received, documented, counted, and chain of custody maintained…”

That statement came in response to Republican Party officials who questioned the results in a key House race in District 14B in the St. Cloud area had frequently shifting results on election night even after it appeared 100% of votes had been counted.

At one point on election night, Democratic incumbent Rep. Dan Wolgamot had a 552-vote lead with 80% of precincts reporting. An hour later, with the Secretary of State’s website saying 100% were counted, Republican challenger Sue Ek had a four-vote lead. Minutes later it changed to Wolgamott up by 28. After ballot scanning errors were corrected, the Wolgamott lead settled at 191 votes. That lead is outside the minimum margin for an automatic recount, but Sherburne County says it will do a hand recount at county expense to assure voters the totals are correct.

“The errors and discrepancies we’ve seen this cycle are intolerable and unacceptable,” Republican Speaker-designate Lisa Demuth said in a statement released over the weekend. “A free and fair election demands sunlight on the process. These incidents fuel distrust and raise questions about the integrity and accuracy of election results.”

“Some ballot totals failed to upload to the Secretary of State’s website on election night,” the Sherburne County statement says. “The ballots that failed to upload were mail-in ballots received up to 8 p.m. on election night, accepted by a bipartisan Ballot Board, properly processed, counted, and included in the printed and electronic tabulations generated at Sherburne County on election night. The upload failure from the County to the Secretary of State’s Election Reporting System (ERS) was due to an improperly cleared or partially damaged memory card that did not fully collect and transmit results from some of the processed mail-in ballots. This resulted in inaccurate unofficial election results for Sherburne County being displayed for the public on the Secretary of State’s Election Night Reporting website.”

There was also election night confusion in House District 54A in the Shakopee area.

Democratic incumbent Rep. Brad Tabke led Republican Aaron Paul by 14 votes. However, at one point on election night, it appeared Paul had a 360-vote lead with 100% of precincts reporting. Minutes later, the Secretary of State’s website changed to all zeroes as the initial vote totals were recalled. Scott County officials say an upload error made it appear 100% of votes had been reported when only 35 of 54 precincts were actually reported.

When all the results were in Tabke had a 14-vote lead. That is close enough for an automatic taxpayer-funded recount.