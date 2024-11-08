Sherburne County’s unofficial election results updated after some absentee ballots weren’t counted

The unofficial election results for Sherburne County have been updated after some absentee ballots weren’t counted on election night.

Sherburne County election staff found that some absentee ballots received through the mail were not included in unofficial totals uploaded to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.

Updated unofficial results have now been uploaded for all countywide races and are available on the Secretary of State’s website.

“This is why election results are unofficial until all tabulations and totals are checked and double

checked, and the Canvassing Board meets and certifies the election results,” said County

Administrator Bruce Messelt. “This is also why procedures and multiple checks and balances are in

place to identify and correct such challenges, should they arise, in the processing and counting of

all cast ballots.”

Sherburne County says it will work with the candidates impacted by the changes to make sure the final results are fair and accurate.