EagleCam to return with a new nest, location

A new EagleCam is expected to be back up and running.

The camera will capture a new nest after the last nest — a 20-year-old, 2,000-pound nest about the size of a bass drum — fell down last winter. However, it’s still unclear when that new nest camera will go live and officials say it may not be this year.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the new camera has several different new nest possibilities, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

The old nest site camera will also turn back on and begin streaming on Give to the Max Day in November, DNR officials say.

