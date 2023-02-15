DNR EagleCam captures first egg of 2023

Anyone who has gone grocery shopping recently knows that egg prices are higher than they’ve ever been. But thanks to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam, there are some positive egg developments.

The DNR said its camera captured the first bald eagle egg of the 2023 season early Wednesday afternoon.

“The last few days, the female has been slowing down, spending more time in the nest and the male has been bringing food to her in the nest,” the DNR said in a news release. “These were all signs that an egg was imminent.”

More eggs are expected over the coming days and weeks. The DNR says bald eagles typically lay eggs in intervals of two or three days and sometimes up to five days apart.

Once the mother lays an egg, it incubates for about five weeks before hatching, according to the DNR. During that time, the adult birds will tend to the egg, keeping it warm and turning it frequently — all while being careful not to damage the shell with their talons.

The EagleCam has now been in operation for 10 seasons, first launching in 2013. You can watch a live stream of the latest EagleCam developments on the DNR’s website.