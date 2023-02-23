‘EagleCam’ eagle seen nearly covered by snow Thursday morning

If you thought you woke up to a lot of snow today, just imagine how the “EagleCam” eagle felt.

Viewers watching the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ live video could see the recent mother of two hunkering down in the nest over her eggs.

The DNR’s Nongame Wildlife Program has been recording the small eagle family for at least two years.

The “EagleCam” has been around since 2013, when a DNR staff member spotted an eagle’s nest near a DNR office and suggested focusing a camera on it and streaming the scene over live video, according to the DNR.

Watch the DNR’s Eagle Camera live here.