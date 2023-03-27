‘EagleCam’ eagle egg hatches

The egg seen on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources “EagleCam” hatched over the weekend.

Footage from the live EagleCam showed the bald eagle chick in the nest Monday morning.

The eagle family has encountered challenges over the winter months, with one of the eggs breaking and the nest being covered in snow in February.

Woo-hoo! The egg in the DNR's Nongame Wildlife EagleCam has hatched and there's an eaglet in the nest. The parents are already hard at work taking care of the new eagle 🥚🦅



To watch the cam or learn more about the Nongame Wildlife Program: https://t.co/tcbvb5obFt pic.twitter.com/NVrf2Z4g1N — Minnesota DNR (@mndnr) March 27, 2023

DNR Spokesperson Lori Naumann released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“The eagle pair laid two eggs (on 2/15 and 2/18). One of the eggs broke on 2/21 and the remaining egg hatched yesterday. This single chick will be well cared-for and is being fiercely protected by both adults. It has already had its first meal this morning. Bald eagle chicks are one of the fastest growing animals on the planet, so tune in to get early shots of (what we think is) the cutest phase of development. In the first several days of life the chick’s neck muscles are not fully developed, so it is difficult for it to hold it’s heavy head up. They are often referred to as ‘bobble-heads’ at this stage.”

Courtesy: Minnesota DNR

This is the 10th anniversary of the DNR EagleCam livestream, which can be viewed here.