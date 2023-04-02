Eagle nest in DNR EagleCam livestream collapses Sunday morning

The bald eagle nest shown on the DNR EagleCam livestream fell from the tree it was on just before 8 o’clock Sunday morning.

The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program said on Facebook that the eagle chick inside the nest did not survive the fall.

The eagle chick hatched the previous week after the other egg broke in the beginning of March.

Footage from the livestream shows the nest collapsing at 7:54 a.m. It appears the branch holding the nest snapped, likely because of the recent winter storm that left about nine inches of snow across the region.

The DNR EagleCam, which is part of the Minnesota DNR Nongame Wildlife Program, was recently recognized for its tenth anniversary. The entire program is largely funded by donations.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the DNR for more details and will update this story as information becomes available.