4 charged in connection with Tuesday Brooklyn Park shooting

Four men have been charged in connection with a shooting on Tuesday that injured three people.

Deneco Lamont Plentyhorse, 22, of Columbia Heights, is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Corey Cortez Stewart, 24, of Fridley is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Jayquann Leon Kennedy, 24, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Ledale Julius Robinson, 21, of Brooklyn Park, is charged with fleeing a peace in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Deneco Plentyhorse(Hennepin County Jail) Corey Stewart(Hennepin County Jail) Jayquann Kennedy(Hennepin County Jaill) Ledale Robinson(Hennepin County Jail)

Officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting on the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, one of the victims told police that he and a friend (another victim) came to the area to sell a pair of shoes to someone they had been talking to on the phone.

Shortly after they arrived, someone driving a white car parked behind their red car, blocking them into their parking spot. They then saw a man in a black mask step out of the white car and enter their back seat. The man in the mask then took the shoes and two more masked men stepped out of the white car and approached both sides of the red car.

The news release states that the man in the back seat then pulled out a gun with an extended magazine. The victim then put his hands in the air, expecting to be robbed, when at least one person began shooting into the car. The victim was hit but was able to get away. He then ran to multiple townhomes, banging on a number of doors and begging someone to call 911. The other victim then drove the red car away from the area and the three men drove away in the white car.

Police then went to the address of a potential witness, the news release states. Once there, they saw a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu leaving the area. The Malibu then fled from officers before it struck a construction sign near Humboldt Avenue North and Highway 252.