Man pleads guilty to charge connected to Brooklyn Park shooting that injured 3 people

A man who was facing assault and robbery charges in connection to an incident that left three people wounded by gunfire reached a plea deal with Hennepin County prosecutors.

Deneco Lamont Plentyhorse, 23, of Columbia Heights, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted aggravated robbery. Per the agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to 42 months in prison on Wednesday.

Court documents note that at the time of the shooting, Plentyhorse was on supervised release from the Department of Corrections after being convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery.

Another man, Ledale Julius Robinson, pleaded guilty to one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle on May 9.

Police arrested seven men in connection to the shooting, but only four were criminally charged.

Corey Cortez Stewart, 24, of Fridley is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Jayquann Leon Kennedy, 24, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents say that police first responded to the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive at around 4:30 p.m. on April 11.

According to a news release from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, one of the victims told police that he and a friend came to the area to sell a pair of shoes to someone they had been talking to on the phone.

Shortly after they arrived, someone driving a white car parked behind their red car, blocking them into their parking spot. They then saw a man in a black mask step out of the white car and enter their back seat. The man in the mask then took the shoes and two more masked men stepped out of the white car and approached both sides of the red car.

The news release states that the man in the back seat then pulled out a gun with an extended magazine. The victim then put his hands in the air, expecting to be robbed, when at least one person began shooting into the car. The victim was hit but was able to get away. He then ran to multiple townhomes, banging on a number of doors and begging someone to call 911. The other victim then drove the red car away from the area and the three men drove away in the white car.

Court documents say that police then searched the area and found a white car matching the description.

Officers then found Plentyhorse standing outside the car and placed him under arrest.

Kennedy and Stewart were reportedly inside the car suffering from gunshot wounds and were also placed under arrest.