Brooklyn Center City Council to hear plan for Daunte Wright memorial at Monday meeting

Monday's meeting starts at 7 p.m.

A plan for a permanent Daunte Wright memorial will be presented to Brooklyn Center’s City Council Monday evening.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the design was revealed last week and features a steel portrait of Wright on a black granite base, as well as a plaque and a planter box. The sculpture also includes a basin for offerings.

Officials say it would be built at the intersection of 63rd Avenue and Kathrene Drive, where Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021, by Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in his death and was released from prison earlier this year.

City officials say construction could start in about a month and then last for about four to six weeks.

Everything should be discussed at Monday's council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.