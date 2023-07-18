Brooklyn Center reveals Daunte Wright Memorial design

Brooklyn Center city officials have unveiled the design for a permanent memorial to Daunte Wright.

The structure will be built at the intersection of 63rd Avenue and Kathrene Drive, where former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021. Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in his death and was released from prison earlier this year.

The city worked with Juxtaposition Arts and the Wright family to come up with the final design. It features a steel portrait of Wright on a black granite base, along with a plaque and a planter box. The sculpture also includes a basin for offerings.

Four symbols are woven throughout the design: a crown, the number 23, the infinity sign, and a fist evoking a temporary memorial that stood at the site.

The city says it has already ordered the materials for the project, and installation could begin as soon as next month. Construction is expected to last four to six weeks.

A presentation on the plans is set for next Monday’s City Council meeting.