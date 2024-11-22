Baldwin City Council recount end with same results as election night

The results of a hand vote recount in Sherburne County for two city council seats in Baldwin were released Thursday with the same candidates winning.

The recount was not required, but the county paid for it due to election night reporting problems that caused the results to not be correctly published on the Secretary of State’s Office until two days after the election.

The ballots being re-totaled were for second and third-place candidates in the city council race. The top two people with the highest votes are each elected a four-year term on the council.

Recount ballot tallies were nearly identical to unofficial results on election night.

On election night, Scott Case had the most votes with 1,382. Second place went to Alan L. Walker with 1,170 votes and Chase Springman took third with 1,145 votes.

Following the recount, Springman tallied one less vote than election night and Walker’s total remained the same.

There are two other races in Sherburne County that will also be recounted.

The recount for House 14B will happen on Monday, Nov. 25, and the recount for ISD 728 will happen on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

For full election results, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

