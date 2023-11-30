Avon woman killed in Stearns County crash

Authorities in Stearns County say slippery road conditions played a part in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a crash on County Road 9 just east of County Road 156 in Collegeville Township just after 9:45 a.m.

When deputies and members of the Avon Police Department arrived, they found a Buick Lacrosse and a Ford work truck had collided, and the driver of the Lacrosse – identified as 64-year-old Susan Lemke – had to be extricated by the Avon Fire Department.

Law enforcement officials say the Lacrosse had been heading northeast on County Road 9 and Lemke lost control of the vehicle as she approached a curve at County Road 156. The driver of the truck, identified as a 31-year-old from Royalton – was headed south on County Road 9 in the same area at that time, and the vehicles collided head-on.

The truck went into the ditch, while the Lacrosse traveled about 40 yards away from the crash site and stayed on the road.

Lemke died at the scene despite the efforts of first responders. The driver of the truck was also treated for injuries.

The crash was one of multiple incidents on Minnesota roads that resulted in a fatality on Wednesday.

That same morning, Kimberly Mae Woods of Milaca died after her vehicle was hit head-on by a semi-truck on Highway 169 near Elk River. In another incident, 17-year-old Tayven Geiger of Goodhue died in Randolph after he was ejected from his vehicle that had rolled.

Meanwhile, a third crash left two people dead in Kandiyohi County – 83-year-old Ronald Lundquist and 76-year-old Betty Lundquist pf Blomkest died after their vehicle was hit by another vehicle in Whitefield Township.

Snowy and icy conditions were also reported at the time of a school bus crash in Winona County early Wednesday morning that left a 62-year-old woman seriously injured and two other women and a 10-year-old girl hurt. Authorities haven’t said if road and weather conditions played a factor in that crash.