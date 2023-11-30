2 dead after Kandiyohi County crash

Two people died due to a crash Wednesday morning in Whitefield Township, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were notified of a crash near the intersection of County Road 5 and County Road 3 around 11:38 a.m. They found a Chrysler Pacifica and a Ford Edge in the ditch near the intersection.

Investigators believe the 75-year-old driver of the Ford Edge was heading westbound on County Road 3 when they crashed into the Chrysler Pacifica that was headed northbound on County Road 5.

Both occupants of the Chrysler Pacifica, 83 and 76, of Blomkest, Minnesota, died as a result of the crash. They have not been publicly identified.

Both drivers were brought to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Ford Edge suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.