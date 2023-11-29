17-year-old killed in Dakota County crash

Authorities say a teenager is dead after crashing Wednesday morning in the city of Randolph.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and troopers were called to a crash scene around 8 a.m. on Highway 56 near Dakota County Road 88.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was headed north when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, causing the driver to be ejected. Although the teen’s name hasn’t been released, authorities identified the driver as a male.

The boy died at the scene. No word on what led the vehicle to leave the roadway.

As of this publishing, no other details about the crash have been released.