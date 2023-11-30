4 hurt, 1 critically, in school bus crash in southeastern Minnesota

A woman was seriously injured and three others were also hurt in a crash involving a school bus on in southeastern Minnesota.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a school bus was traveling west on Highway 14 in Winona County just before 7 a.m. Wednesday when it collided with an eastbound Buick.

Two women, ages 64 and 46, on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. A 10-year-old girl was also injured, the report said.

The 62-year-old woman driving the Buick was seriously injured in the crash and was brought to Gundersen Lutheran for treatment.

The report from the State Patrol said the road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash, although it’s unclear what impact that might’ve had in the crash.