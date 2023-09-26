Despite family’s objections to case handling, AG Ellison allows deal in Hennepin County murder to stand

A plea deal that will sentence a 20-year-old man to probation for a murder he committed when he was 15 years old will stand after Minnesota’s Attorney General declined to take over the case.

Husayn Braveheart, 20, pleaded guilty to his involvement in a 2019 homicide in northeast Minneapolis in exchange for treatment and probation.

Braveheart’s partner in the crime, Jered Ohsman, who was also a minor during the attempted robbery, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Court documents state the two planned to rob 39-year-old Steven Markey on June 11, 2019 when he was in a parked car in northeast Minneapolis. Instead, Markey ended up shot and, trying to escape, crashed his car into a building about a block away. He later died at a hospital.

Attorney General Keith Ellison shared the following written statement on his decision to not intervene in the case:

“Stephen Markey was an incredible young man who was loved by many, especially his family. His life is irreplaceable. I have communicated to Mr. Markey’s father how deeply sorry I am for their family’s and our community’s loss. My prayers are with them.” “County attorneys are elected to exercise their judgment about how to secure safety and justice in their communities. The Attorney General’s defined role in criminal prosecution is primarily to step in and assist when county attorneys request our assistance, and in extremely rare occasions, when the Governor assigns a case. I said earlier this year that I did not expect to ask the Governor to any assign future criminal cases from county attorneys to me. While I am reluctant to say more now because I have not yet had the opportunity to meet in person with the Markey family, that remains my intention today. Ultimately, all elected officials, including county attorneys, are accountable to voters for their decisions.”” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

Moriarty spoke on the plea deal back in August.

“My commitment to Stephen Markey’s family is that we will do everything we can to prevent another family from suffering such a tragic, senseless, and devastating loss,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Friday. “Mr. Braveheart has shown he is responsive to the carefully selected programming he has received over the past four years. If we disrupt that progress, we will jeopardize public safety and risk everything when he comes back to the community. We cannot take that risk.”

Braveheart’s sentencing is set for Oct. 23.

Markey’s family started a petition last week with the hope of removing the case from Moriarty’s administration.

Earlier this year, Governor Walz did assign Ellison to prosecute the case of a woman shot and killed in Brooklyn Center, a move requested by Ellison but denounced by Moriarty.

