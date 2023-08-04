Suspect in 2019 northeast Minneapolis homicide takes plea deal, will continue treatment

A second person involved in a 2019 homicide in northeast Minneapolis has pleaded guilty and will continue to receive treatment.

Husayn Braveheart was 15 when he and another teen allegedly planned to rob Steven Markey while he was in a parked car near 14th Avenue Northeast and Tyler Street Northeast, court documents state. Instead, Markey ended up shot and, trying to escape, crashed his car into a building about a block away. He later died at a hospital.

RELATED: Suspect in 2019 northeast Minneapolis homicide to be tried as adult

Braveheart’s partner in the crime, Jered Ohsman, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Braveheart, who is charged with aiding and abetting murder, has been receiving treatment over the past four years to address trauma and abuse he’s dealt with, and prosecutors with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office say it’s been working.

As part of his plea deal, Braveheart would avoid jail time in favor of continued, carefully-monitored treatment and other programming. If he slips up, he’d face a 21-year prison sentence, just like Ohsman.

“My commitment to Stephen Markey’s family is that we will do everything we can to prevent another family from suffering such a tragic, senseless, and devastating loss,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Friday. “Mr. Braveheart has shown he is responsive to the carefully-selected programming he has received over the past four years. If we disrupt that progress, we will jeopardize public safety and risk everything when he comes back to the community. We cannot take that risk.”

Braveheart’s sentencing is set for Oct. 23.