Suspect in 2019 northeast Minneapolis homicide to be tried as adult

A 19-year-old will be tried as an adult for his alleged role in a fatal shooting three years ago in northeast Minneapolis.

Court documents show Husayn Braveheart is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with the June 11, 2019, death of Steven Markey.

Braveheart was 15-years-old at the time of the shooting, but on Wednesday the Minnesota Supreme Court ordered him to stand trial as an adult.

A second defendant, Jered Ohsman, was also tried as an adult and pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in 2020. A judge sentenced him to 21 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Braveheart and Ohsman approached Markey while he was in his parked car near the intersection of 14th Avenue Northeast and Tyler Street Northeast. They were wearing bandanas over their faces and had guns drawn.

Braveheart and Ohsman were allegedly planning to rob Markey, and both fired their guns at him, the complaint states. Markey tried to escape in his car but ended up crashing into a building about a block from where he was shot. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Ohsman and Braveheart were seen on surveillance footage changing clothes and hiding a backpack with the guns stashed inside, according to the complaint.

The two were arrested the next day after prosecutors say they went on a crime spree involving “assaultive conduct,” a car theft and burglaries in two different locations.

In a post-Miranda statement, Braveheart told police he believed Ohsman fired at Markey first during the attempted robbery “because [Markey] laughed at them” and that Braveheart fired his gun as the victim drove away, the complaint states.

Braveheart is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday. Court records show he is in custody.