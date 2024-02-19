4-year-old boy who died in St. Paul fire to be laid to rest Monday

A 4-year-old St. Paul boy who died in a house fire last month will be laid to rest Monday afternoon.

The fire happened on Arkwright Street on Jan. 3.

Four children in the Vang family were killed. Two other children and their mother were hospitalized but survived.

Firefighters believe an unattended candle started the fire.

A spokesperson for the Vang family says a funeral for the 4-year-old boy was held over the weekend at the East Chapel-Legacy Funeral Home.

His burial is set for Monday at 2 p.m.

It’s the first of four funerals to be held for the Vang children who died in the fire.

