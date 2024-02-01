Girl who survived St. Paul house fire that killed 4 siblings discharged from hospital

A young girl hospitalized from a fire that killed four of her siblings was discharged from the hospital, according to an update on a fundraising page.

A GoFundMe set up for the family’s medical expenses states that the girl was discharged from Regions Hospital, adding that staff did their best to help “get her up” and moving again.

The fire, which broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 at a home on Arkwright Street near Hawthorne Avenue in St. Paul, sent the six children and their mother to the hospital.

Four of those children have since died — 1-year-old Muaj Vang, 5-year-old twin sisters Ntshiab Si Vang and Siv Ntshiab Vang, and 4-year-old Muaj Tshav Ntaj Vang.

The 28-year-old mother was recently moved to a different hospital but hasn’t yet been able to move her body. The boy who survived the fire was recently moved out of the ICU, according to the GoFundMe post.

The father said in the update that he’s grateful to have at least “one bright star shine on my shadow.”

The official cause of the fire has not been determined and is not considered suspicious. However, investigators suspect an unattended candle may have started it.

The GoFundMe set up for the family’s medical expenses will close on Feb. 8.