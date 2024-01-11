Unattended candle suspected to have caused St. Paul fire that killed 4 kids

Authorities say an unattended candle is believed to have started the St. Paul fire that hospitalized a woman and her six children — four of whom have since died.

The St. Paul Fire Department announced the findings of its preliminary investigation report for the Jan. 3 fire on Thursday. However, the final cause hasn’t yet been determined.

The department is expected to provide more information on Saturday, the same day a community vigil is planned in support of the family.

That vigil is scheduled to take place at American Indian Magnet School, located at 1075 3rd St. East in St. Paul, from 1-3 p.m.

As of Thursday, the mother and two surviving children are still believed to be hospitalized.

A GoFundMe page started to help the family had raised more than $460,000 as of Thursday afternoon.