7 people taken to hospital after overnight fire at East St. Paul home

An overnight house fire in St. Paul has caused seven people – six children and one adult – to be taken to an area hospital, according to officials with the city’s fire department.

Firefighters could be seen at a home on Arkwright Street near Hawthorne Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Medics were performing CPR on at least two people, and four ambulances left the scene.

As of this publishing, no other details have been released by the St. Paul Fire Department. However, flames were put out relatively quickly.

Officials haven’t said how many people were inside the home or what caused the fire.

A news conference will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Station 1, located on Randolph Avenue.

