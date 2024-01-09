Fourth child, a 1-year-old boy, dies after St. Paul house fire

St. Paul police have confirmed a fourth child has died in connection with a house fire last week that sent seven family members to the hospital.

Muaj Vang, a 1-year-old boy, died late Saturday night. He was preceded in death by his 5-year-old twin sisters, Ntshiab Si Vang and Siv Ntshiab Vang; and his 4-year-old brother, Muaj Tshav Ntaj Vang.

Their 28-year-old mother was still in critical condition as of Saturday, family members said. Two surviving children were still in the hospital receiving treatment but had improved since being listed as critical.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Arkwright Street near Hawthorne Avenue. The children’s father, Pa Cheng Vang, said he learned about the incident while he was working a night shift. He has since issued pleas for families to teach their kids about fire safety.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $400,000 to support funeral costs.

The official cause of the fire has not yet been released but investigators say it is not considered suspicious.