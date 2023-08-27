35-year-old sentenced to 25 years for role in murders of 2 St. Cloud women, promoting prostitution

A St. Cloud woman learned her future in Stearns County Court on Friday.

Angela Renee Jones, 35, will serve 25 years in prison after being indicted with multiple charges, including one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in December 2021, according to court records. She was also later charged with promotion of prostitution.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and promoting prostitution via an Alford plea in June 2023 in exchange for 300 months in prison and the dismissal of other charges. The Alford plea means she is maintaining her innocence while pleading guilty.

As a part of a plea deal, court records say charges from three separate cases have been dismissed. Those combined charges are:

Two counts of 1st degree premeditated murder.

Two counts of intentional, non-premeditated murder.

One count of engaging in the sex trafficking of an individual.

One count of soliciting an individual to practice prostitution.

The murder charges were filed following the deaths of Keisa Marie Lange and Janesa Lashay Harris. Police say 28-year-old Harris was found dead in an apartment on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North on June 2, 2021. The next day, Lange was found dead along Cooper Avenue South, just off Interstate 94 in St. Cloud.

Authorities say Jones went to Harris’ apartment, and during an argument, shot Harris in the mouth, resulting in her death. County officials say Jones later admitted Lange was fatally shot by a man named Deante Davis while in a vehicle, saying Lange was sitting next to her in the back seat. She also then told officials she helped clean up the evidence of Lange’s murder, according to officials.

Jones was one of four people indicted in connection to the homicides. Davis, 25, was found guilty in May and sentenced to life in prison, while Alicia Michelle Lewis, 38, took a plea deal in February 2022 and is set to be sentenced on Oct. 6. Another man, Kenneth Jamal Carter, was acquitted in March following a jury trial.

