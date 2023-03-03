Man acquitted of murder in woman’s 2021 death in St. Cloud

One of the suspects charged in connection to a woman’s 2021 death in St. Cloud has been acquitted.

Thursday, jurors found 27-year-old Kenneth Jamal Carter not guilty of first-degree or second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Keisa Lange. The verdict comes a month after additional murder charges against Carter were dismissed in the case.

He was one of four people charged in Lange’s death after she was found dead in the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South on June 3, 2021.

The other three suspects — Deantae Davis, Angela Jones and Alicia Lewis — are still charged and have their cases moving through the court process. However, Lewis entered a petition to plead guilty last year and has been in custody since that time, although she hasn’t formally been sentenced yet.