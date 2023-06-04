Woman indicted in 2 homicides charged with sex trafficking while in jail

A St. Cloud woman who had been indicted in connection with two homicides was recently charged with sex trafficking someone while she was still in jail.

Angela Renee Jones faces charges of soliciting someone to practice prostitution, promoting the prostitution of an individual and engaging in the sex trafficking of an individual.

She was indicted in connection with the killings of Keisa Marie Lange and Janesa Lashay Harris in July and December of 2021.

RELATED: St. Cloud woman indicted on murder charges

According to a criminal complaint, Jones and the victim of the sex trafficking case were in jail in Wright County together in February.

When the victim got out of jail, Jones solicited her to engage in sexual acts with her husband for money and use of his van.

The criminal complaint states that there may be other victims and the investigation is ongoing.

Jones is currently being held at Wright County Jail.