Jury finds man guilty of St. Cloud woman’s 2021 murder

A jury has found a man guilty on four counts of murder for the death of a woman whose body was found with a gunshot wound near a highway in St. Cloud.

Court documents show DeAntae Demond Davis, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder, aiding and abetting first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Keisa Marie Lange.

Lange was found dead along Cooper Avenue South, just off Interstate 94 in St. Cloud, in June 2021.

Davis’ sentencing is set for June 30.

Davis is one of four people previously indicted for Lange’s death.

One of those people, Kenneth Jamal Carter, was acquitted of murder charges back in March

Another person involved, Alicia Lewis, entered a petition to plead guilty last year and has been in custody since that time, although she hasn’t formally been sentenced yet.