Woman charged with murder, sex trafficking enters guilty pleas

A St. Cloud woman charged with murder and sex trafficking has entered petitions to plead guilty.

Thursday, 35-year-old Angela Renee Jones entered guilty pleas for charges of second-degree murder and soliciting prostitution.

Jones was indicted on first-degree murder charges in connection to the killings of Keisa Marie Lange and Janesa Lashay Harris in 2021. She entered an Alford plea to the murder charge, meaning she’s maintaining her innocence while pleading guilty.

In exchange for her plea, the first-degree murder charge is expected to be dismissed and she’s expected to get a sentence of around 25 years in prison. Additionally, she’s expected to serve her sentence for solicitation at the same time as her murder sentence, and the other charges she faced — including other solicitation and sex trafficking charges and a child endangerment case from that same summer — are all expected to be dropped.

Jones was one of four people indicted in connection to the homicides. One of the others has already been convicted and is set to be sentenced later this month; another was acquitted of the charges in March; the final person took a plea deal in February 2022 but has yet to be sentenced.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25.