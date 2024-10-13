At Issue: Oct. 13 — Harris-Walz media blitz, Walz on electoral college

At Issue: Oct. 13

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser discusses Harris-Walz media appearances, Walz saying the Electoral College should be abolished, and more.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are amping up their media appearances ahead of the elections.

Walz strayed from the official Harris campaign position on the Electoral College system for electing presidents, telling supporters at fundraisers that the Electoral College needs to be abolished.

Incumbent Angie Craig(DFL) and Joe Teirab(GOP) faced off in a debate for the U.S. House’s 2nd Congressional District.

The balance of the Minnesota State Senate will be determined by the election in District 45.

Hauser sat down with DFL party chair Ken Martin and GOP party chair David Hann to discuss the 2024 elections.

He then sat down with former DFL chair Mike Erlandson and former communications director for Gov. Pawlenty Brian McClung.